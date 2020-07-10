NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
04-07-25-33-35
(four, seven, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-five)
10-24-28-33-39, Lucky Ball: 12
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
9-6-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(nine, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
1-2-3, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, two, three; Lucky Sum: six)
7-9-6-6, Lucky Sum: 28
(seven, nine, six, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-eight)
5-7-4-0, Lucky Sum: 16
(five, seven, four, zero; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million