Multi-vehicle crash in Greenville involving GPD officer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville police officer was injured in a multi-vehicle crash this evening in Greenville.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Evans Drive and Arlington Blvd.

Greenville fire and rescue arrived on scene to treat those who were injured and transported the Greenville police officer to the hospital.

Traffic backed up on Arlington in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.