Marines help with repairs at Civil War park

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Cherry Point Marines is spending Friday helping a local organization.

Marines from the 2d Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion rolled up their sleeves and got to work alongside volunteers from the New Bern Historical Society.

They are helping create new drainage ditches at the entrance to the New Bern Battlefield Park.

The group of men who are set to deploy later this year says this was a great chance for them to get out into the community and help out.

Members of the historical society say with the Marines’ help, a project like this would have taken them an entire year to complete.

