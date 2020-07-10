Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

Cooper says reveal on N.C. schools plan to come next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a decision on how public schools will start the year teaching students during the COVID-19 pandemic will come next week. Cooper previously delayed the disclosure set for July 1, saying he wanted more time for feedback and to review the science related to school reopenings and public health. School buildings have been shuttered since March, and classes are now set to begin Aug. 17. Cooper also said Thursday he will announce next week whether businesses still closed under his latest executive order set to expire July 17 can reopen. Case and hospitalization rates remain stubbornly high.

Tropical Storm Fay edges north from off North Carolina coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is beginning to edge away from the North Carolina coast, with forecasters saying its sights are set on the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The tropical storm formed Thursday afternoon and it's expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds further up the Eastern seaboard. The U.S. National Hurricane Center put Fay approximately 70 miles east of Cape Hatteras at 8 p.m. Thursday. Fay has top sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

Judge won't delay order that lets N.C. bowling alleys reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has refused to delay enforcement of his ruling allowing dozen of bowling alleys to reopen in contradiction to Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. Judge James Gale denied on Wednesday the request from attorneys for the state representing Cooper in a lawsuit filed by an association of bowling lane operators. Now Department of Justice lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to intervene. Gale decided the association was likely to win on arguments that Cooper’s order wrongly treated them differently compared to businesses with similar virus-risk levels allowed to reopen. Bars and gyms remain closed.

Govt Watchdog: Politics caused 'Sharpiegate' frantic rebuke

An inspector general report details the political pressure from the White House and Department of Commerce in what later became known as Sharpiegate. Thursday's 115-page report details what the weather chief called “crazy” middle-of-the-night texts, calls and emails from political officials to get the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to criticize the Birmingham weather office. The Alabama weather office had told residents in a tweet they were safe from Hurricane Dorian just 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted they could get hit hard. Dorian hit 600 miles away. The inspector general said the political pressure could undermine public trust in weather warnings.

For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

WASHINGTON (AP) — A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. It caps a yearslong campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs. The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army’s Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She graduated Thursday and donned her Green Beret, along with about 400 other soldiers. Defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters have confirmed that she's a member of the National Guard.

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

Trump signs executive order as he courts Hispanic voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities. The effort comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But his attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

Coach, 3 others sue historically black North Carolina school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The long-time track and field coach at a historically black college in North Carolina is one of four people suing the school, alleging wrongful termination. WRAL reports the plaintiffs claim they were retaliated against by officials at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh for raising concerns about how the school was being run. Last week, the attorney for coach George Williams said his client was made to choose between taking a 50% pay cut and becoming athletic director emeritus or leaving the university where he won 39 national track championships. Williams also says he experienced age discrimination and attempts to damage his reputation.