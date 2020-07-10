Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. senator says he tested positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, making public the first known case involving a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The Senate held a floor session with recorded votes on Wednesday. The entire legislature isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they weren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

TROPICAL WEATHER

Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay makes landfall in New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rain that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets. The storm system was expected to bring 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain. The storm made landfall along the coast of New Jersey about 10 miles (15 kilometer) northeast of Atlantic City.

VOTER ID

N.C. Republicans try again to dislodge voter ID from courts

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are trying to reinstate the implementation of a voter photo identification requirement. Attorneys for GOP legislators have filed a motion asking trial court judges to lift an order blocking enforcement of a 2018 law that laid out the rules for voter photo ID. They say a law approved last month contains language that addresses the concerns of a state appeals court panel. A photo ID requirement for the November election still appears to be a long shot regardless of the outcome.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-COMMISSION

Cooper: N.C. public receptive to ways to address racial bias

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a state panel he asked to recommend how to eliminate racial disparities in the state's criminal justice and court systems must be up to the task because the public wants solutions. Cooper spoke at Friday's first meeting of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he created in the days after massive demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls lead the panel, which has until Dec. 1 to make recommendations to local governments and legislators.

CARS OFF BRIDGE

Emergency crews search for vehicle that went off I-95 bridge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Emergency workers have launched a search for at least one vehicle that witnesses said collided on Interstate 95 in North Carolina, went over a bridge railing into the Cape Fear River. News sources report Vander Fire Chief Richard Bradshaw said his department was dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-95 just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Bradshaw cited witnesses who said up to two vehicles had left the bridge and went into the river after a collision that might have been related to a road rage incident. A search began Thursday night, and dive teams resumed the search on Friday.

REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

N.C. Republicans holding annual convention online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person. The state convention is being held Friday with some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices. A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week. Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the cancellation, saying they had agreed to scale back attendance. Cooper has defended the advice given by his state health director. The state Democratic Party held a virtual convention last month.

FATAL CRASH-NORTH CAROLINA

Motorist charged in North Carolina crash that killed 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with second-degree murder after a crash on Interstate 485 in Charlotte killed five people, including four members of one family. News sources report 24-year-old Dakeia Quavontae Charles is facing additional charges stemming from the crash last Friday, including driving while impaired. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the car Charles was driving hit a box truck on July 3, sending it out of control, through the median and into oncoming traffic. The truck hit a car carrying four members of a family from Belmont.

UNIVERSITY BUILDING CHANGE

University sheds civil rights opponent's name from building

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (AP) — A university in North Carolina has renamed its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights. News outlets report The Helms Center at Chowan University was named after former North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms. The university’s Board of Trustees announced last week that the facility would be renamed the Hawks Athletic Center, after the school’s mascot. The private Baptist university says the change comes after the community expressed concern that the position Helms took on civil rights didn’t match Chowan’s mission. Helms was a member of the conservative movement and represented the state in congress from 1973 to 2003. He opposed civil rights, racial integration and gay rights.