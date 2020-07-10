Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA

N.C. Senate leader: Colleague tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, making public the first known case involving a General Assembly member. Senate leader Phil Berger made the announcement on Friday about the Republican male senator, whose name wasn't released. The Senate held a floor session with recorded votes on Wednesday. The entire legislature isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they weren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

TROPICAL WEATHER

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

NEW YORK (AP) — Beaches closed in Delaware and rain lashed the New Jersey shore as fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. Forecasters expect Fay to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain. A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-COMMISSION

Cooper: N.C. public receptive to ways to address racial bias

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a state panel he asked to recommend how to eliminate racial disparities in the state's criminal justice and court systems must be up to the task because the public wants solutions. Cooper spoke at Friday's first meeting of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he created in the days after massive demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls lead the panel, which has until Dec. 1 to make recommendations to local governments and legislators.

CARS OFF BRIDGE

Emergency crews search for vehicle that went off I-95 bridge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Emergency workers have launched a search for at least one vehicle that witnesses said collided on Interstate 95 in North Carolina, went over a bridge railing into the Cape Fear River. News sources report Vander Fire Chief Richard Bradshaw said his department was dispatched to the southbound lanes of I-95 just after 7 p.m. Thursday. Bradshaw cited witnesses who said up to two vehicles had left the bridge and went into the river after a collision that might have been related to a road rage incident. A search began Thursday night, and dive teams resumed the search on Friday.

REPUBLICAN CONVENTION

N.C. Republicans holding annual convention online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person. The state convention is being held Friday with some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices. A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week. Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the cancellation, saying they had agreed to scale back attendance. Cooper has defended the advice given by his state health director. The state Democratic Party held a virtual convention last month.

FATAL CRASH-NORTH CAROLINA

Motorist charged in North Carolina crash that killed 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with second-degree murder after a crash on Interstate 485 in Charlotte killed five people, including four members of one family. News sources report 24-year-old Dakeia Quavontae Charles is facing additional charges stemming from the crash last Friday, including driving while impaired. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the car Charles was driving hit a box truck on July 3, sending it out of control, through the median and into oncoming traffic. The truck hit a car carrying four members of a family from Belmont.

UNIVERSITY BUILDING CHANGE

University sheds civil rights opponent's name from building

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (AP) — A university in North Carolina has renamed its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights. News outlets report The Helms Center at Chowan University was named after former North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms. The university’s Board of Trustees announced last week that the facility would be renamed the Hawks Athletic Center, after the school’s mascot. The private Baptist university says the change comes after the community expressed concern that the position Helms took on civil rights didn’t match Chowan’s mission. Helms was a member of the conservative movement and represented the state in congress from 1973 to 2003. He opposed civil rights, racial integration and gay rights.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LAST CALL

North Carolina county sets alcohol, food cutoff for virus

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county has set a cutoff for restaurant dining and alcohol sales in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19. Officials in Orange County announced on Thursday that restaurants and private clubs will be closed for onsite consumption of food and beverages at 10 p.m. beginning Friday. The county also says restaurants may continue drive through, delivery, and pick-up services after 10 p.m. as long as there is no onsite consumption of food and beverages. Penny Rich, chairman of the Orange County Commissioners, says the county's COVID-19 cases have tripled since Memorial Day, and the measures enacted will help protect the community.