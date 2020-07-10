Jacksonville woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - One woman here in the east is getting the chance to buy her first home after winning big on a lottery ticket.

After running errands Tuesday, Annie Hart stopped at Walmart on Western Boulevard in Jacksonville and purchased two scratch-off tickets.

Later that afternoon she decided to scratch her tickets and found she won $40.00 on the first. She then moved on to her Lucky $25.00 Extreme Cash ticket and won $100,000.

Hart has worked in food services at Camp Lejeune for 37-years and claimed her prize in Raleigh Wednesday.

After state tax withholdings she took home $70,757.

Hart says she plans on buying a home with her winnings.

Extreme Cash launched in March with three top prizes of $1 million and 10 prizes of $100,000. One $1 million dollar and three $100,000 prizes remain.

