Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Judges, law enforcement, elected officials and others brought together to examine ways to eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice and court systems are holding their first meeting. The North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice was created by Gov. Roy Cooper in the days after massive demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls are the leaders of the panel meeting Friday. Cooper gave the commission until Dec. 1 to make specific recommendations to local governments and legislators to address systemic racial bias.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are holding their annual convention online after COVID-19 health concerns led a top state health official to recommend GOP activists not gather in person. The state convention is being held Friday with some 1,400 delegates participating from home or at county party offices. A traditional convention planned for Greenville was canceled last week. Party leaders blamed Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration for the cancellation, saying they had agreed to scale back attendance. Cooper has defended the advice given by his state health director. The state Democratic Party held a virtual convention last month.

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (AP) — A university in North Carolina has renamed its athletic facility because of the previous namesake’s opposition to civil rights. News outlets report The Helms Center at Chowan University was named after former North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms. The university’s Board of Trustees announced last week that the facility would be renamed the Hawks Athletic Center, after the school’s mascot. The private Baptist university says the change comes after the community expressed concern that the position Helms took on civil rights didn’t match Chowan’s mission. Helms was a member of the conservative movement and represented the state in congress from 1973 to 2003. He opposed civil rights, racial integration and gay rights.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county has set a cutoff for restaurant dining and alcohol sales in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19. Officials in Orange County announced on Thursday that restaurants and private clubs will be closed for onsite consumption of food and beverages at 10 p.m. beginning Friday. The county also says restaurants may continue drive through, delivery, and pick-up services after 10 p.m. as long as there is no onsite consumption of food and beverages. Penny Rich, chairman of the Orange County Commissioners, says the county's COVID-19 cases have tripled since Memorial Day, and the measures enacted will help protect the community.