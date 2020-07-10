Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state senator has tested positive for COVID-19, making public the first known case involving a General Assembly member. Robeson County Republican Sen. Danny Britt told The Associated Press he received the positive test on Friday. The Senate held a floor session with recorded votes on Wednesday. The entire legislature isn't expected to return to work until early September. Building administrators at the legislative complex in Raleigh have initiated health and social distancing measures since April. But Democrats have complained they weren't strong enough and often criticized Republicans for failing to wear face coverings indoors.

NEW YORK (AP) — Beaches closed in Delaware and rain lashed the New Jersey shore as fast-moving Tropical Storm Fay churned north on a path expected to soak the New York City region. Forecasters expect Fay to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the possibility of flash flooding in parts of the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. That’s down from earlier forecasts of about 3 to 5 inches of rain. A tropical storm warning remained in effect from Fenwick Island, Delaware, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are trying to reinstate the implementation of a voter photo identification requirement. Attorneys for GOP legislators have filed a motion asking trial court judges to lift an order blocking enforcement of a 2018 law that laid out the rules for voter photo ID. They say a law approved last month contains language that addresses the concerns of a state appeals court panel. A photo ID requirement for the November election still appears to be a long shot regardless of the outcome.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a state panel he asked to recommend how to eliminate racial disparities in the state's criminal justice and court systems must be up to the task because the public wants solutions. Cooper spoke at Friday's first meeting of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, which he created in the days after massive demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Attorney General Josh Stein and state Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls lead the panel, which has until Dec. 1 to make recommendations to local governments and legislators.