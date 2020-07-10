Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a decision on how public schools will start the year teaching students during the COVID-19 pandemic will come next week. Cooper previously delayed the disclosure set for July 1, saying he wanted more time for feedback and to review the science related to school reopenings and public health. School buildings have been shuttered since March, and classes are now set to begin Aug. 17. Cooper also said Thursday he will announce next week whether businesses still closed under his latest executive order set to expire July 17 can reopen. Case and hospitalization rates remain stubbornly high.

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay is expected to move closer inland Friday, with forecasters projecting flooding along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami put Fay 105 miles south of Ocean City, Maryland, early Friday morning. The storm was producing top sustained winds of 45 mph and was expected to move inland late Friday or on Saturday. Fay is projected to bring 3 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of flash flooding. A tropical storm warning is in effect from Cape May, New Jersey to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has refused to delay enforcement of his ruling allowing dozen of bowling alleys to reopen in contradiction to Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. Judge James Gale denied on Wednesday the request from attorneys for the state representing Cooper in a lawsuit filed by an association of bowling lane operators. Now Department of Justice lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to intervene. Gale decided the association was likely to win on arguments that Cooper’s order wrongly treated them differently compared to businesses with similar virus-risk levels allowed to reopen. Bars and gyms remain closed.

UNDATED (AP) — An inspector general report details the political pressure from the White House and Department of Commerce in what later became known as Sharpiegate. Thursday's 115-page report details what the weather chief called “crazy” middle-of-the-night texts, calls and emails from political officials to get the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to criticize the Birmingham weather office. The Alabama weather office had told residents in a tweet they were safe from Hurricane Dorian just 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted they could get hit hard. Dorian hit 600 miles away. The inspector general said the political pressure could undermine public trust in weather warnings.