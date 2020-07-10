Greenville Police ask for help with Operation Sunshine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department is leading a local project later this month and is asking for your help.

Operation Sunshine is a center that focuses on helping at-risk girls from ages 5 to 13 using education and mentoring in a structured afterschool and summer program.

The project is giving the center a makeover.

Lowe’s Home Improvement, Third Street School and Fastsigns have donated materials and services to help clean, paint and replace ceiling and floor tiles, and landscape.

The police department is asking for your help to update furniture and decor.

They say they are looking for tables, chairs, bookshelves, decor, storage containers and storage shelves.

If you would like to help you are asked to contact Captain KZ Thomas at 252-329-3330.

