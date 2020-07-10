Advertisement

Dodd and Phillips flourishing at UNCW

Two local basketball standouts excelling on the same college team
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Right now, Imajae Dodd and Shykeim Phillips should be back at UNCW taking summer classes, meeting their new head coach and getting ready for their sophomore campaigns. Instead, the former Greene Central and South Central basketball standouts are back home doing everything they can to stay ready for next season.

WITN Sports recently caught up with the two local basketball stars at The Dungeon. They both say freshman year at UNCW went pretty well.

Phillips said he didn’t really know what to expect but eventually made the CAA All-Rookie team after averaging nearly 10 points and three assists per game. The former Falcon said he’s now much better at reading screens and opposing defensive sets.

Meanwhile, Dodd said his first year was a great learning experience. The former Ram said his post game has improved drastically after averaging five points and four rebounds per game during his freshman season at UNCW.

Now, there is a new head coach in charge of the Seahawks as the they enter their sophomore seasons. Takayo Siddle was hired by UNCW back in mid-March. Despite the challenges during this pandemic, both Dodd and Phillips said the communication has been fantastic with the new coaching staff.

Either way, these two local standouts said they simply love competing together on the same team.

