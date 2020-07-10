Community College offers free manufacturing program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As unemployment numbers remain high, Craven Community College is offering a free 16 hour course through their Volt Center.

Craven Community College's Volt Center holds free manufacturing program (witn)

The Manufacturing Pathway program is free for students to take part in, and takes just two days to complete. The Volt Center’s Executive Director Eddie Foster said Thursday was the first day they have held the condensed class that covers numerous topics.

“We cover the basic workplace skills, such as soft skills, making certain they understand about showing up on time, and making certain they understand about the phone requirements with your personal phones, and making certain that people can work as a team player,” said Foster.

Once students complete the course they are guaranteed an interview with BSH, a manufacturing company based in New Bern.

Foster says the company was interested in having people who have completed a course like this, as they are looking to fill 50 full time positions right now.

“We cover the basic workplace skills, such as soft skills, making certain they understand about showing up on time, and making certain they understand about the phone requirements with your personal phones, and making certain that people can work as a team player,” said Foster.

The Volt Center will continue to hold the classes every Thursday and Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. until all of the open positions at BSH are filled. The program is possible because of the partnership between BSH and Craven Community College along with NCWorks.

Anyone can sign up to join the free program by calling the Volt Center at (252) 633-0857, or you can stop by the campus located at 205 First St, New Bern, NC. The center director said it takes less than 5 minutes to sign up.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.