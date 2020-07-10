Churches Outreach Network provides boxes of food to local families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Eastern Carolina, thousands of families got boxes of food Thursday thanks to a local faith-based service organization.

Churches Outreach Network in Greenville donated more than 2,800 boxes of food to local families.

Volunteers handed out the supplies at the Moyewood Community Center where social services employees, local ministries, and food pantries were able to pick them up and distribute them.

Although the Network doesn't usually provide large donations during the summer, Pastor Rodney Coles said the COVID-19 pandemic changed things.

“Our numbers are going up, and people need to go to the store. If we can help just a little bit by bringing food to their door so they don’t have to go out, at least we made a difference.

Coles says they plan to donate fruit boxes to residents of Northern Pitt, Martin, and Beaufort counties next week.

