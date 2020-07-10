Advertisement

Churches Outreach Network provides boxes of food to local families

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In Eastern Carolina, thousands of families got boxes of food Thursday thanks to a local faith-based service organization.

Churches Outreach Network in Greenville donated more than 2,800 boxes of food to local families.

Volunteers handed out the supplies at the Moyewood Community Center where social services employees, local ministries, and food pantries were able to pick them up and distribute them.

Although the Network doesn't usually provide large donations during the summer, Pastor Rodney Coles said the COVID-19 pandemic changed things.

“Our numbers are going up, and people need to go to the store. If we can help just a little bit by bringing food to their door so they don’t have to go out, at least we made a difference.

Coles says they plan to donate fruit boxes to residents of Northern Pitt, Martin, and Beaufort counties next week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Heat index near 100 Friday; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.

News

Jacksonville woman wins $100,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket

Updated: 24 minutes ago
One woman here in the east is getting the chance to buy her first home after winning big on a lottery ticket.

News

Charles Blvd. FreshVibes reopens after following CDC Guidelines

Updated: 42 minutes ago
The FreshVibes location on Charles Boulevard in Greenville that closed earlier this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 has reopened.

News

How to manage the “Quarantine 15” at home

Updated: 44 minutes ago
While stay-at-home orders have kept Americans in their homes for months, many have struggled with maintaining a normal routine.

News

Several parents plan to teach kids at home

Updated: 1 hour ago
With school about a month out, parents, grandparents, and other child guardians are still waiting to hear whether students will be heading to school or not, and in what capacity.

Latest News

News

Onslow hurricane shelters operating at less capacity this season

Updated: 1 hours ago
In the eye of the storm of the coronavirus pandemic, emergency officials in Onslow County are keeping their eye on a different storm.

News

UPDATE: Man charged in fatal fight outside Roanoke Rapids shopping center

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man has been arrested after a fight turned fatal.

News

Investigators say Ayden man was under influence of drugs when he killed his grandparents

Updated: 1 hours ago
An Ayden man is being held without bond following his first court appearance on charges he murdered his grandparents in Craven County.

News

Community College offers free manufacturing program

Updated: 1 hours ago
As unemployment numbers remain high, Craven Community College is offering a free 16 hour course through their Volt Center.

News

Cooper says reveal on N.C. schools plan to come next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a decision on how public schools will start the year teaching students during the COVID-19 pandemic will come next week.

Local

Charles Blvd. FreshVibes reopens after following CDC Guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The FreshVibes location on Charles Boulevard in Greenville that closed earlier this week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 has reopened.