Carteret County church helping area students in need

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Public School Foundation is getting a gift from a local church to help children with basic health needs.

Cape Carteret Baptist Church donated $5,000 to the foundation.

The money will help cover medical, dental, and vision care for students.

It’s the church’s latest effort to help children in the county during the pandemic.

Members have also donated more than $7,000 in food cards for students in the school system.

Charlie Evans with Cape Carteret Baptist Church says, “God gives us certain blessings for us to be able to be his hands and feet. Help get out that message of hope and love that he has, it makes us all feel good.”

Members of the church have also been going to supermarket checkout lines and randomly paying other people’s grocery bills.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.