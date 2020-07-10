Blood drive helps Pitt County Meals on Wheels

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People had a chance to not only save a life but give back to a good cause Thursday.

The Pitt County Senior Center teamed up with The Blood Connection for a blood drive that also benefited the Meals on Wheels program.

Meals on Wheels delivers a weekday meal to homebound adults, 60-years-old and older, who are unable to prepare their own meals and have no one else to do it for them.

During the blood drive, The Blood Connection donated $10.00 to Meals on Wheels for every donation received.

Council on Aging Executive Director Rich Zeck says, “It’s our opportunity to let the community know that there is an urgent need for blood and the great thing about The Blood Connection is this blood goes right back in the hospital in our community.”

Zeck says $10.00 is enough to make two meals for seniors in need.

Also at the blood drive, COVID-19 antibody testing was offered with each donation.

