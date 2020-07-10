A Little Bit of Sunshine: Pen pals, zipper masks and a new composting law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

Here are the stories highlighted on July 10:

Liz’s Choice:

Residents at Victorian Senior Care are looking for pen pals! There are 14 locations in North Carolina, including in Kinston, Pink Hill, Edenton and Williamston.

The program has already been a huge hit, with letters pouring in from across the country. Staff have shared photos of residents looking for a pen pal with a description about them.

For example, Barry at Lenoir Assisted Living in Pink Hill says he likes to talk about food! He might be a good match for Jim Howard.

Staff say they hope it lifts the spirits of their residents and they already have gotten a great response. To get involved, click here.

Austin’s Choice:

A Texas-based company created a face mask with a zipper over your mouth.

It’s a way to keep your face covered, but still be able to take a bite of something or a sip of something.

These zippered face masks cost $34.99 and come in a variety of fabrics and colors.

Charlie’s Choice:

The state of Vermont officially mandated composting throughout the state. Residents will now be to banned from tossing unwanted food in the trash, according to reports.

The new law went into effect on July 1. People in the state are asked to save leftovers like peels, cores, eggshells, coffee grounds and more. They are then instructed to compost the scraps and coordinate curbside pick-up or drop them off at a composting site.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.