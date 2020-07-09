Advertisement

Woman, 59, falls to her death near popular viewing area at Grand Canyon

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:04 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KNXV/CNN) - A 59-year-old Arizona woman is dead after falling at the Grand Canyon. Authorities found her body about 100 feet below one of the site’s most popular viewing areas.

Witness Miriam Weiner and her daughter were visiting the Grand Canyon for the first time Friday, and she was in disbelief to see groups exploring off the beaten path at Mather Point, an area that can see hundreds of tourists at a time.

“I said to my daughter who was with me, ‘That doesn’t look safe,’” Weiner said.

Officials say 59-year-old Maria Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail, taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. She is survived by her husband, daughter and two sons.
Officials say 59-year-old Maria Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail, taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. She is survived by her husband, daughter and two sons.(Source: GoFundMe/KNXV/CNN)

Then, she heard screams.

“It was the type of scream that you hear wailing, crying, people shouting ‘no’, that sort of thing, and then, I realized I need to call 911,” Weiner said.

Officials with the Grand Canyon National Park say 59-year-old Maria Salgado Lopez had been hiking off trail, taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. Her body was discovered about 100 feet below the rim.

“It just brings tears to my eyes. It’s just very sad to go out there and think you’re just going for a vacation and sightseeing, and you come back without your mom or your wife,” Weiner said.

A GoFundMe set up to cover Salgado Lopez’s funeral expenses has raised more than $18,000. According to the website, she is survived by her husband, daughter and two sons.

Andrea Lankford worked as a park ranger at the Grand Canyon in the late 90s. She says despite safety measures and previous incidents, falls are not uncommon, and there are many spots, such as Mather Point, where visitors venture off to get a better view.

"It's kind of a seductive beauty that makes you want to get closer to it," Lankford said. "If you see a guard rail, if you see a sign, that's up there for a reason. Maybe because something bad happened there in the past."

Lankford says if she could sit down with Salgado Lopez’s family, she’d tell them it wasn’t their fault and that accidents happen.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office are investigating.

In a statement, park officials encouraged visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance from the edge of the rim. They also reminded visitors to stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.

Officials say about a dozen people die at the Grand Canyon each year, including deaths from heart attacks and other medical issues.

In late June, a California woman identified as 49-year-old Catherine Houe died from what officials believe was heat exposure while hiking the South Kaibab Trail to spend the night at Phantom Ranch.

Copyright 2020 KNXV, National Park Service, Google Earth, Miriam Weiner, GoFundMe via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court says Congress can’t get Trump records, for now

Updated: seconds ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The decision came after the court upheld a prosecutor’s demand for Trump’s tax returns.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: moments ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

UPDATE: Ayden man due in court after grandparents murdered

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Michael Norris in the deaths of his grandparents.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Latest News

National

UN: World could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JAMEY KEATEN and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.

National

Social distancing as demonstrated with matches

Updated: 56 minutes ago

National Politics

Biden proposes $700 billion-plus ‘Buy American’ campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

News

UPDATE: Man charged in fatal fight outside Roanoke Rapids shopping center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A man has been arrested after a fight turned fatal at the Forest Hills Shopping Center in Roanoke Rapids

Coronavirus

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.