Wilson girl wins $20K for invention to prevent hot car deaths

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local 12-year-old has won big with an original invention.

Lydia Denton from Wilson won $20,000 for her device to help prevent hot car deaths in kids.

It’s called the “Beat the Heat Car Seat.” Denton says when at least five pounds of pressure are on the seat, it will begin to record temperatures inside the car. When the temperature reaches 102 degrees, an alert is sent to parents and first responders.

Denton won the grand prize in the national Citgo Discovery Fueling Education competition. She says she is saving the prize money for college.

