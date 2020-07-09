Advertisement

Tropical Storm Fay forms off Outer Banks

Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of NC
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of NC
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

The storm is moving away from our coast and meteorologists say any direct impacts will be tropical downpours through the night. Already there are high rip current risks and increased surf north of Cape Hatteras.

Tropical Storm formed off the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon
Tropical Storm formed off the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon

The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

It is already the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Two named storms formed before the official start of the hurricane season June 1.

