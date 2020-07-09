Trent River boat launch in Jones County reopens

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Jones County officials say they’re happy to have a boat launch on the Trent River back open for use.

The launch in Pollocksville reopened last week, just in time for the July Fourth holiday weekend.

The state’s Wildlife Resources Commission targeted the launch, which has been around since the 1990′s, for renovation. But the site sustained significant damage from Hurricane Florence.

Pollocksville Mayor Jay Bender says they pushed the state to fix it. “One more step as we try to get back to some sense of normalcy. Even during the middle of COVID-19, it shows to me, it shows the community that we’re making progress as getting back to what we were.”

The boat launch now has an expanded parking area for vehicles.

