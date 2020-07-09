Advertisement

Texas officer runs into burning mobile home to save 8-year-old boy

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA/CNN) - A Texas police officer is being praised for rushing to the rescue and saving an 8-year-old boy from a mobile home fire.

Officer Joshua Gonzales with Socorro Police says his mind was running a thousand miles an hour as he arrived on scene at a mobile home fire Monday night. No one was in the home engulfed in flames, but the one next door, close enough to get scorched, was occupied.

When Gonzales heard there were people inside, he immediately rushed in to help. He says he found two adults, one of whom was 75, and an 8-year-old boy.

“It was well within my heart and soul to run in and try to get these people out,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says he grabbed the boy and ran out while an off-duty firefighter escorted the adults out.

Witness Cristobal Marin recorded video of the scene and the rescue.

“All of a sudden, I see this small cloud of gray smoke just come up, caught my attention. Then, all of a sudden, right after it, followed this big cloud of black smoke,” Marin said. “What caught my attention instantly... is there’s a police officer that came out right behind the flames.”

Gonzales says the 8-year-old was sad about his football cleats being lost in the fire, so he told him he would buy him new ones.

“We have to see that there’s still good in humanity, good in people,” Marin said.

The boy did not require medical attention. The 75-year-old was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

About 30 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Officials say the mobile home was a complete loss. They also indicated the cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be under investigation.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

*** Press Release *** The Socorro Police Department expresses gratitude to the community members and Officer Gonzalez...

Posted by City of Socorro, Texas on Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Copyright 2020 KVIA, Cristobal Marin via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Supreme Court says Congress can’t get Trump records, for now

Updated: seconds ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court on Thursday kept a hold on President Donald Trump’s financial records that Congress has been seeking for more than a year. The decision came after the court upheld a prosecutor’s demand for Trump’s tax returns.

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: moments ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

UPDATE: Ayden man due in court after grandparents murdered

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Michael Norris in the deaths of his grandparents.

National

Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera missing in California lake

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015.

Coronavirus

Layoffs stuck at high level as 1.3 million seek jobless aid

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses.

Latest News

National

UN: World could hit 1.5-degree warming threshold by 2024

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By JAMEY KEATEN and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Scientists say average temperatures around the world are already at least 1 C higher now than from 1850-1900 because of man-made greenhouse emissions.

National

Social distancing as demonstrated with matches

Updated: 55 minutes ago

National Politics

Biden proposes $700 billion-plus ‘Buy American’ campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Launching an economic pitch expected to anchor his fall presidential campaign, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is proposing sweeping new uses of the federal government’s regulatory and spending power to bolster U.S. manufacturing and technology firms.

News

UPDATE: Man charged in fatal fight outside Roanoke Rapids shopping center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A man has been arrested after a fight turned fatal at the Forest Hills Shopping Center in Roanoke Rapids

Coronavirus

Medical-grade masks offer far better protection than cloth ones, study says

Updated: 1 hour ago
Cloth masks are better than nothing at protecting people from disease, but they don’t compare to medical-grade masks.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases jump in worst-hit trio of US, Brazil and India

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jovana Gec and Nick Perry
The virus isn't slowing in the three worst-affected countries: the United States, Brazil and India. They account for more than 60% of new cases globally.