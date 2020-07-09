Several parents plan to teach kids at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With school about a month out, parents, grandparents, and other child guardians are still waiting to hear whether students will be heading to school or not, and in what capacity.

With COVID-19 still a very real threat, parents like Diane Taylor say they will be cracking open the textbooks at home. “My husband and I did not feel comfortable with face-to-face instruction,” explained Taylor.

Taylor is not alone. Michelle Brown, the owner of Apt to Learn, a resource center that sells educational materials, said this is the most interest she’s seen in traditional homeschooling in a while. “This week we’ve had a whole bunch of people come in,” she said.

However, homeschooling and online instruction is not a reality for parents and guardians who have to physically go to work. “I can’t imagine the types of anxiety they must be going through,” said Taylor. “You’re 4 weeks out and you have no idea how your kid is gonna be taken care of.”

The governor said he will make an announcement regarding schools sometime next week. Ahead of that decision, school systems like Pitt County Schools are preparing by offering different options ahead of time, like the online instruction the Taylor family will be doing.

