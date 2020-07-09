Advertisement

Pitt County blood drive to benefit Meals on Wheels

The Pitt County Senior Center is teaming up with The Blood Connection
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You have the chance to not only save a life, but give back to a good cause on Thursday.

The Pitt County Senior Center is teaming up with The Blood Connection for a blood drive to benefit Meals on Wheels.

It goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Senior Center.

The Blood Connection will donate $10 to Meals on Wheels for every donation received.

COVID-19 antibody testing will also be offered.

