Pitt County blood drive to benefit Meals on Wheels

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You have the chance to not only save a life, but give back to a good cause on Thursday.

The Pitt County Senior Center is teaming up with The Blood Connection for a blood drive to benefit Meals on Wheels.

It goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Senior Center.

The Blood Connection will donate $10 to Meals on Wheels for every donation received.

COVID-19 antibody testing will also be offered.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.