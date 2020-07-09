Advertisement

Matt’s Forecast: Tropical showers today; Rip risk forecast

A tropical air mass will continue to bring scattered heavy downpours to the area today
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Thursday

The low pressure system will be rolling along our coast today, more specifically it will head over the Outer Banks through the afternoon through the evening hours. Inland areas will see partly sunny skies with brief downpours from time to time. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows falling to the mid 70s. Winds today will blow out of the north to northeast at 7 to 12 mph for inland areas while the Outer Banks will see 10 to 20 mph sustained winds. Overall, today’s system will be more of a shower event than a wind event.

Friday

The low will be moving away from the East by Friday morning. There will be some residual cloudiness and possible rain drops leftover around sunrise, but by midday, we should see increasing amounts of sunshine! Highs will bounce back to near 90, and with humidity staying high, we’ll see a heat index reach into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Our rain chances drop to 20 percent.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly sunny skies and hot weather will be us Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. A weak front will approach from the west late Saturday. This is likely to spark a few thunderstorms, so watch the western and southwestern sky for darkening conditions. Sunday will have a lower rain chance and highs around 90.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

UPDATE: Coastal low at 80% chance of being named

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Tropical Depression 5 has formed in the western Atlantic and is expected to become Eduoard later this weekend.

Weather

Submit your weather photos to Carolina Camera

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
Winter weather brings some beautiful photos! Submit your snow photos to WITN's Carolina Camera!

Weather

UPDATE: Tar River falling to minor flood level

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
The Tar river will fall below flood stage by Sunday morning.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:48 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 24, 2020

Latest News

Weather

Dolly weakens to a tropical depression; No threat

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT
|
By Jim Howard
Dolly will stay weak and well offshore.

Weather

Matt's Weather Authority Forecast for June 24th

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT

Weather

UPDATE: Low tropical development, vibrant sunsets

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
African dust could limit tropical activity over the next few weeks.

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast -- June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for June 23, 2020

Weather

Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT
Weather Authority for Tuesday, June 23rd 5:30AM