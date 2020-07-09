Matt’s Forecast: Tropical showers today; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Thursday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: HIGH

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: HIGH

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: HIGH

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Thursday

The low pressure system will be rolling along our coast today, more specifically it will head over the Outer Banks through the afternoon through the evening hours. Inland areas will see partly sunny skies with brief downpours from time to time. Highs will warm up into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows falling to the mid 70s. Winds today will blow out of the north to northeast at 7 to 12 mph for inland areas while the Outer Banks will see 10 to 20 mph sustained winds. Overall, today’s system will be more of a shower event than a wind event.

Friday

The low will be moving away from the East by Friday morning. There will be some residual cloudiness and possible rain drops leftover around sunrise, but by midday, we should see increasing amounts of sunshine! Highs will bounce back to near 90, and with humidity staying high, we’ll see a heat index reach into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Our rain chances drop to 20 percent.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly sunny skies and hot weather will be us Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. A weak front will approach from the west late Saturday. This is likely to spark a few thunderstorms, so watch the western and southwestern sky for darkening conditions. Sunday will have a lower rain chance and highs around 90.

