North Carolina Daybook

Thursday, Jul. 09 9:00 AM North Carolina State Board of Education meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ncpublicschools.org, https://twitter.com/ncpublicschools

Contacts: North Carolina Public Schools, NCPublicSchools@public.govdelivery.com

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 09 1:00 PM House GOP discuss reopening schools - Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Ralph Norman, Louie Gohmert, Andy Harris, Morgan Griffith, and Scott Perry hold press conference on reopening schools for in-person instruction

Location: House Triangle, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://biggs.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/repandybiggsaz

Contacts: Daniel Stefanski, Office of Rep. Andy Biggs, Daniel.Stefanski@mail.house.gov

Mandatory TV Pool (Fox) Cap DA 15.

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jul. 09 3:15 PM Dem North Carolina senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham hosts Zoom press call on 'need for federal funding for cities' - Democratic North Carolina senatorial candidate Cal Cunningham hosts Zoom press briefing with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and North Carolina State Sen. Gladys Robinson and State Rep. Ashton Clemmons on 'the need for federal funding for cities'

Weblinks: https://www.calfornc.com/, https://twitter.com/calfornc

Contacts: Cal Cunningham for Senate, Media@CalforNC.com

RSVP to Media@CalforNC.com for Zoom link

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Sunday, Jul. 12 CANCELED: USATF Masters Outdoor Championships - CANCELED: 2020 USA Masters Track and Field Outdoor Championships * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: BB&T Stadium, 1601 E Market St, Greensboro, NC

Weblinks: http://www.usatf.org, https://twitter.com/usatf, #USATFoutdoors

Contacts: Susan Hazzard, USA Track & Field, susan.hazzard@usatf.org, 1 317 713 4664

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures - Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures tackling coronavirus (COVID-19), Black Lives Matter, and social change, with Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak, and The Female Quotient founder Shelly Zallis. Event also features a virtual graduation with girls from states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state

Weblinks: http://girlswithimpact.com/

Contacts: Jo Panzera, Girls With Impact, ops@girlswithimpact.org, 1 917 355 1317

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqcOugqzwsH9cfbLsL0KrQ_DL5Omm1yghU