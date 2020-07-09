NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
11-15-17-21-24
(eleven, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
Estimated jackpot: $83 million
5-5-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(five, five, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
0-8-1, Lucky Sum: 9
(zero, eight, one; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-7-5-5, Lucky Sum: 25
(eight, seven, five, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
8-1-5-3, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, one, five, three; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
03-10-34-36-62, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 10
(three, ten, thirty-four, thirty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: five; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million