Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA-BOWLING ALLEYS

Judge won't delay order that lets N.C. bowling alleys reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has refused to delay enforcement of his ruling allowing dozen of bowling alleys to reopen in contradiction to Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. Judge James Gale denied on Wednesday the request from attorneys for the state representing Cooper in a lawsuit filed by an association of bowling lane operators. Now Department of Justice lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to intervene. Gale decided the association was likely to win on arguments that Cooper’s order wrongly treated them differently compared to businesses with similar virus-risk levels allowed to reopen. Bars and gyms remain closed.

VETO OVERRIDES

Several veto override attempts at N.C. legislature fail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly have again fallen short in overriding several of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. Wednesday's unsuccessful votes for the GOP mean directives within the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders that keep many businesses closed remain intact. Four vetoes upheld in House or Senate votes were related to bills Cooper’s orders during the pandemic. A fifth veto upheld addressed a bill about concealed weapons inside certain churches. A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since December 2018 — the result of more Democratic seats in both chambers over the past two years. After Wednesday, lawmakers won't return to work until September.

TRANSPORTATION PAY-AUDIT

Audit: N.C. DOT didn't follow law, overspent on pay raises

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A state audit has decided the North Carolina Department of Transportation misinterpreted a 2018 state law on employee salaries, leading to $39 million in overspending for worker raises. The report from State Auditor Beth Wood’s office on Wednesday reviewed a pilot program designed to recruit and retain agency employees through flexible salaries. The department disagrees with the performance audit’s findings, saying the rules were followed. This marks the second recent critical audit of DOT, which has been bailed out financially twice since last fall. An earlier audit found the agency overall had overspent by $740 million during a previous fiscal year.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-BLACK-LIVES-STRIKE

AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to highlight racism

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

DISPUTED ELECTION-CHARGES

Worker at center of N.C. ballot fraud probe seeks local seat

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (AP) — The political operative at the center of a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud investigation has filed for reelection for a local elected position. Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. of Bladen County is running again for a board seat on the Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisors. Dowless filed on Monday’s final day of candidate registration and will run against two other candidates in the nonpartisan race. Dowless faces both state and federal charges related to his political work. The State Board of Elections ordered a new election for a North Carolina congressional seat after receiving evidence involving Dowless during the 2018 elections.

AP-US-ELDORADO-RESORTS-CAESARS-ENTERTAINMENT

Company gets Nevada's OK to buy Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. received the go-ahead from Nevada casino regulators to buy Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a $17 billion deal creating a gambling giant with properties in 16 U.S. states and several other countries. The merger won unanimous endorsement Wednesday after pointed questions from Nevada Gaming Control Board regulators and unanimous approval from the state Gaming Commission. The Federal Trade Commission accepted the plan June 26. Approval in coming days from regulators in Indiana and New Jersey would create the world’s largest casino company under the Caesars Entertainment name.

SUSPECT DEATH-CHARGES FILED

Former detention officers, nurse charged in suspect's death

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Five former detention officers and a nurse at a North Carolina jail are charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died last December. News outlets report Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced the charges at a news conference Wednesday. John Neville, who is Black, died Dec. 4, 2019, four days after Kernersville police arrested him on a misdemeanor charge of assault on a female. O’Neill says Neville was restrained and choked while in custody, causing a brain injury that led to his death. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office took seven months to issue a statement about the 57-year-old man's death, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal.

CASINO LAWSUIT

Lawsuit in tribal battle over North Carolina casino project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A yearslong bid by the South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation to build a casino and resort in North Carolina now faces a lawsuit by another tribe. The North Carolina-based Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians filed an amended complaint against the U.S. Department of the Interior this week. The Cherokee tribe alleges the federal government illegally gave the Catawba permission to build a casino and resort on land over the border, near Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain. The Cherokee tribe claims the land as historically theirs. The tribe said the government also failed to assess for environmental impacts and identify and protect cultural resources at the site.