Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-TROPICAL WEATHER

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon. The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York. Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA-BOWLING ALLEYS

Judge won't delay order that lets N.C. bowling alleys reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has refused to delay enforcement of his ruling allowing dozen of bowling alleys to reopen in contradiction to Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. Judge James Gale denied on Wednesday the request from attorneys for the state representing Cooper in a lawsuit filed by an association of bowling lane operators. Now Department of Justice lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to intervene. Gale decided the association was likely to win on arguments that Cooper’s order wrongly treated them differently compared to businesses with similar virus-risk levels allowed to reopen. Bars and gyms remain closed.

WOMEN IN COMBAT-GREEN BERET

For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

WASHINGTON (AP) — A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. It caps a yearslong campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs. The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army’s Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She graduated Thursday and donned her Green Beret, along with about 400 other soldiers. Defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters have confirmed that she's a member of the National Guard.

ENERGY PIPELINES

Setbacks hamper pipeline industry backed by Trump

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.

TRUMP-HISPANICS

Trump signs executive order as he courts Hispanic voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that creates a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans’ access to economic and educational opportunities. The effort comes as the president hopes to win a bigger share of the Latino vote than he did four years ago. Trump used the event to highlight how his administration had boosted employment among Hispanics prior to the coronavirus pandemic. But his attempt to court Latino voters ahead of the November election is complicated by his efforts to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and his work to end legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States as children.

ATH-TRACK COACH FIRED

Coach, 3 others sue historically black North Carolina school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The long-time track and field coach at a historically black college in North Carolina is one of four people suing the school, alleging wrongful termination. WRAL reports the plaintiffs claim they were retaliated against by officials at St. Augustine's University in Raleigh for raising concerns about how the school was being run. Last week, the attorney for coach George Williams said his client was made to choose between taking a 50% pay cut and becoming athletic director emeritus or leaving the university where he won 39 national track championships. Williams also says he experienced age discrimination and attempts to damage his reputation.

AP-NC-SUBWAY GUN POLICY

Subway restaurant chain asks customers to conceal weapons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Subway restaurant chain is now asking customers to conceal their firearms when coming into its stores across the nation. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the policy change comes two months after photos showed gun-toting customers visiting a store in the North Carolina city. The Connecticut-based company has posted the change on the policy section of its website. The policy does not apply to law enforcement. The policy states that the chain “respectfully requests that guests ... refrain from openly displaying firearms inside restaurants — even in states where ‘open carry’ is permitted.”

BC-NC-BOY-FATAL SHOOTING

Police: 12-year-old killed after homes hit by gunfire

WADESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a 12-year-old boy was killed after being hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting. News outlets report Wadesboro police were called to a local street just before midnight Wednesday, and when officers arrived, they found two homes had been fired upon. A news release from the city said the boy was inside one of the homes and was hit by at least one bullet. The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said three other children and three adults were also in the home at the time of the shooting but were not hurt.