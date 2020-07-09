Investigation underway after man found dead at Roanoke Rapids shopping center

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says it is investigating after a man was found dead outside a shopping center Wednesday evening following an altercation.

Around 7:10 pm police responded to Forest Hills Shopping Center regarding a loud disturbance and a person in need of EMS in front of Tight Edge Barber Shop.

Police and EMS found a man unresponsive and detained another.

Police say they continue to investigate and expect to release further information Thursday morning.

