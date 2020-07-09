Advertisement

Investigation into drug distribution in Farmville results in arrest

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested following an extensive investigation into the sale and distribution of cocaine in the Farmville area.

The detectives, with assistance from the Farmville Police Department, executed a search warrant at 4137-B Corbett Circle in Farmville.

At the home, they say they seized a handgun, approximately one ounce of crack cocaine, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Kevin Blount of Farmville.

He’s charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Blount was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.

