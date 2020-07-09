Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has refused to delay enforcement of his ruling allowing dozen of bowling alleys to reopen in contradiction to Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. Judge James Gale denied on Wednesday the request from attorneys for the state representing Cooper in a lawsuit filed by an association of bowling lane operators. Now Department of Justice lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to intervene. Gale decided the association was likely to win on arguments that Cooper’s order wrongly treated them differently compared to businesses with similar virus-risk levels allowed to reopen. Bars and gyms remain closed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A “Top Chef” contestant’s restaurant in North Carolina has permanently closed down due to revenue losses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Katsuji Tanabe told The News & Observer on Wednesday his business partner decided to shut down Raleigh’s High Horse restaurant due to the money losses. The restaurant had opened in November 2019. Tanabe told the newspaper his business partner “didn’t feel like trying to reopen” the restaurant again. Tanabe says High Horse tried offering takeout during restaurant closures. He says diners didn't want takeout from a restaurant known for its live experiences. Tanabe says he has plans to stay in the Raleigh area.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A World War II-era boat house once used by the U.S. Navy is now being offered as a place to stay while your dream house is being built on the North Carolina coast. The Charlotte Observer reports the one-bedroom building is around 850 square feet and is more of a bunk room. The real estate listing says the house, built in 1943, is about an hour from the Outer Banks and was used for crash boats and Navy crews during the war. However, the boathouse is proving to be a tough sell. It's been listed for more than 1,500 days.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly has again fallen short in overriding several of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. Wednesday's unsuccessful votes for the GOP mean directives within the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders that keep many businesses closed remain intact. Four vetoes upheld in House or Senate votes were related to bills Cooper’s orders during the pandemic. A fifth veto upheld addressed a bill about concealed weapons inside certain churches. A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since December 2018 — the result of more Democratic seats in both chambers over the past two years. After Wednesday, lawmakers won't return to work until September.