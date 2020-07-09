Here is the latest North Carolina news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England. The U.S. National Hurricane Center announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon. The storm was located 40 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday afternoon from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island. The warning area includes Long Island and the Long Island Sound in New York. Forecasters say Fay will experience slight strengthening into Friday before it weakens as the center moves inland.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has refused to delay enforcement of his ruling allowing dozen of bowling alleys to reopen in contradiction to Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order. Judge James Gale denied on Wednesday the request from attorneys for the state representing Cooper in a lawsuit filed by an association of bowling lane operators. Now Department of Justice lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to intervene. Gale decided the association was likely to win on arguments that Cooper’s order wrongly treated them differently compared to businesses with similar virus-risk levels allowed to reopen. Bars and gyms remain closed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. It caps a yearslong campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs. The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army’s Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She graduated Thursday and donned her Green Beret, along with about 400 other soldiers. Defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters have confirmed that she's a member of the National Guard.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. energy boom and strong backing from President Donald Trump propelled a major expansion of the nation’s sprawling oil and gas pipeline network in the past decade. But mounting political pressure and legal setbacks have put its future growth in doubt — even as the pandemic saps demand for fuel. Two major oil pipelines in the Midwest suffered courtroom blows this week and utilities in the Southeast cancelled plans for an $8 billion gas transmission line. Industry executives acknowledge their opponents have found some success in the courts, but say demand will rebound and pipelines are the safest way to move oil.