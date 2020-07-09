Health department begins offering free COVID-19 testing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Starting Monday, July 13th Pitt County will open multiple community testing sites. The Pitt County Health Department in partnership with Pitt County Emergency Management and Vidant Medical Center are working together on the testing site initiative.

Dr. John Silvernail is the Pitt County health director. He said they are, “Using funds that the county received from the CARES Act, federal money to support COVID-19 Testing.”

The testing is free and Silvernail said instead of days, the results will be back in hours. “To offer us a 24 hour turn around time or less on more testing that we sent to them,” he said.

The free testing will take place Monday-Friday at two different locations. As of Thursday, nine Pitt County residents have died from COVID-19 with the county documenting 846 cases. Silvernail said the majority of those cases are in a younger age range. “It still remains in that 25-49 year old group, sorta the younger healthier adult group.”

While most people tend to have mild to moderate symptoms, Kornisha Dudley said the younger should take advantage of the testing and take the sickness seriously. “I know people that have personally passed away from it, and it doesn’t become real til someone you know passes away from it.”

Testing Schedule and Locations:

Monday: July 13, 20, 27 August 3, 10 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M. at Farmville Community Center and J.H. Rose High School.

Tuesday: July 14, 21, 28 August 4, 11 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M. at Bethel Elementary School and J.H. Rose High School, Pitt County Health Department 3:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M.

Wednesday: July 15, 22,29 August 5, 12 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M. G.R. Whitfield School and J.H. Rose High School

Thursday: July 16, 23,30 August 6, 13 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M. Ayden Middle School and J.H. Rose High School

Friday: July 17, 24, 31 August 7, 14 8:30 A.M.-4:00 P.M. Winterville Fire Station and J.H. Rose High School

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Appointments can be made at 252-902-2449. Individuals must bring a photo identification card and complete a Consent Form at the testing site prior to being tested.

Dr. John Silvernail discussing Covid-19 Testing. (Hannah J)

