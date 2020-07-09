Advertisement

Greenville public pool staff addresses changes amid pandemic

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville’s public pool opened to residents two weeks ago and staff says while there have been challenges, visitors have been understanding of the changes.

Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center Recreation supervisor Dalace Inman says the facility has implemented several changes to keep everyone safe.

Inman says the staff works in 90-minute sessions to disinfect the pool and high touch areas. She says the facility has had to limit items they lend during this time, so now only life jackets are provided and they are disinfected between uses.

Normally the pool would allow 100 people inside, but that has been reduced to 50 people at a time.

Inman says they are still encouraging visitors to wear masks when appropriate. “Right now because it’s an outdoor facility, we are suggesting people wear masks to the pool, but obviously not in the water because that could risk drowning. Then we’re doing things like all of our staff is wearing masks unless they’re the lifeguard on the lifeguard stand on duty.”

The Greenville pool is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The cost is $1.50 per person. Children under 4 are free with an adult.

