COVID-19 impacting hurricane preparations

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As we watch for the possible development of our next named storm in the tropics, we’re reminded that peak hurricane season is not far away. And it’s going to present some additional challenges due to COVID-19.

Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says they need residents to prepare now.

Kite says COVID-19 will impact how they’re able to respond before, during, and after a storm. “We’re going to have limitations on our resources, so not only are we going to have limitations on our resources for sheltering and having the ability to do screening and so forth for those people that might not have any alternative, but personal protective equipment is going to be a challenge.”

Emergency responders urge people to make those evacuation plans and to have all needed supplies, including medication, money, and important documents.

