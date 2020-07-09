Cooper says reveal on N.C. schools plan to come next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says a decision on how public schools will start the year teaching students during the COVID-19 pandemic will come next week.

Cooper previously delayed the disclosure set for July 1, saying he wanted more time for feedback and to review the science related to school reopenings and public health.

School buildings have been shuttered since March, and classes are now set to begin Aug. 17.

Cooper also said Thursday he will announce next week whether businesses still closed under his latest executive order set to expire July 17 can reopen.

Case and hospitalization rates remain high.

