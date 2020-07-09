Advertisement

Congressman Murphy gets update on Albert J. Ellis Airport

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Third District Republican Congressman Greg Murphy is touring areas of his district, including one of the airports serving the east and a major military base.

Murphy’s stops Wednesday included Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and a tour of Albert J. Ellis Airport.

Murphy says the airport is an important resource with its tourist traffic and business links to the rest of the country.

Congressman Murphy says, “It’s great that I can come and learn about their operations so that when they do have a need, I have better understanding what that need might be and maybe best effect a change in that.”

Managers tell Congressman Murphy the airport is doing better than similarly sized North Carolina airports during the pandemic. They say their passenger numbers reflect how the Jacksonville area is weathering the coronavirus.

