Advertisement

Battling Mask Misconceptions

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSHB/NBC News) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man is doing his own research after coming across false information on social media regarding masks being worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Steve Siegel is a researcher and engineer for the University of Missouri—Kansas City. 

“I am just so tired of all the false information and arguments and everything else online,” Siegel says.

In his free time, Siegel conducted a number of studies to show that wearing a mask does not impact breathing.

Without a mask, Siegel’s blood oxygen level was 95. After working out in the heat with his mask on, Siegel tested his blood oxygen level again with a pulse oximeter, and his levels only dropped to 94.

“Below 90 is when they start questioning the efficiency of your lungs and that maybe there’s an issue,” Siegel says.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Z80aeC

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weather Authority Forecast for July 9, 2020

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Weather Authority Forecast for July 9, 2020

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Fay forms off Outer Banks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami announced the storm’s formation Thursday afternoon.

News

Governor Cooper responds to NCGOP criticism over cancelled Greenville convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The North Carolina Republican Party leveled heavy criticism at Governor Roy Cooper and his administration while at the site of their cancelled convention in Greenville.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 1,000 across North Carolina

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services reported that 1,034 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Latest News

News

Investigators say Ayden man was under influence of drugs when he killed his grandparents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Michael Norris in the deaths of his grandparents.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for July 9, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for July 9, 2020

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Tropical showers today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.

News

Battling Mask Misconceptions

Updated: 6 hours ago
Research engineer designs an experiment to disprove the argument that wearing a mask lowers your oxygen level. (KSHB/NBC News)

News

UPDATE: Man charged in fatal fight outside Roanoke Rapids shopping center

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A man has been arrested after a fight turned fatal at the Forest Hills Shopping Center in Roanoke Rapids

Local

Pitt County blood drive to benefit Meals on Wheels

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Blood drive to benefit Meals on Wheels in Pitt County