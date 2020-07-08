Vidant Health one of two vendors state selects for 300 free coronavirus testing sites in underserved communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched the Community testing in High-priority And Marginalized Populations Initiative to increase access to no-cost COVID-19 testing for African American, LatinX/Hispanic and American Indian communities that currently have limited testing sites.

As many as 300 temporary testing sites will be deployed throughout the month of July, including drive-thru and walk-up sites.

North Carolina has identified two vendors to begin this work, Vidant Health and Orig3n, Inc. Both vendors will deploy new no-cost testing sites to underserved communities identified by DHHS and bring additional lab capacity to the state. The initiative will increase testing capacity in more than 100 ZIP codes, providing testing access for 2.2 million individuals.

No payment from the individual will be needed for the testing. Insurance, if available, will be billed but no co-pays or cost-sharing will be asked of anyone seeking testing. Those who are uninsured will have full access to free testing at these sites.

