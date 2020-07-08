Public safety departments face increased COVID battle after positive tests

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

With coronavirus cases spiking across the state, a number of public safety departments are now seeing new cases among their staff -- with added questions about how they will navigate a potential outbreak.

With several Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office employees testing positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Chris Davis has closed the office to the public.

All staff members will now be tested, and they’re taking other precautions, including considering additional resources from other sheriff’s departments.

“If something were to happen and we had 15 or 20 people test positive, luckily those sheriffs have been very helpful and said, ‘hey if you need some help we’ll be glad to send some folks your way,’” Sheriff Davis explains.

All off the 100+ inmates in the county jail will be tested too. Sheriff Davis says their safety measures are about the health of Pamlico County as a whole.

“Just to ensure that everybody is safe and we don’t have people walking around spreading corona out in the community,” adds Davis.

The Morehead City Fire Department has also seen the impact from the pandemic.

“We knew early on we would not get through this pandemic without staff being exposed. The risk is very high for us,” says Chief Jamie Fulk.

That risk ultimately lead to a positive test for one staff member at their Station 3. Forcing all 15 fire fighters and EMS staff members to quarantine for two weeks.

“It was difficult to navigate. A lot of people had to step up and so on, and fill in openings,” Chief Fulk adds.

The entire department only has 50 members on staff. Meaning more than a quarter of their in-house resources were out of commission.

“If this same scenario happens in the future, more than likely were going to have to call in some outside resources to help us get through that period,” explains Chief Fulk.

Those resources could come from the state level, or mutual aid departments like Atlantic Beach.

“For some of us smaller departments, it could nearly cripple us if we had a large amount of people go out. But we are in communication with each other,” Chief Simpson adds.

Sheriff Davis did say of their jail, that they haven’t had any complaints from inmates about symptoms, and they’re taking extra precautions because of the confined spaces.

He also says that two of the three people that tested positive have already recovered and are now just waiting for their 14-day quarantine period to expire.

