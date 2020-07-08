Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and sun today; Rip risk forecast

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Wednesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: MODERATE

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: MODERATE

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to N. Topsail Beach: MODERATE

Wednesday

The area of low pressure will work its way off the coast of Myrtle Beach today and will move northeast along our coast tonight. This will produce some showers over our area this afternoon, some briefly heavy, but severe weather is not expected. Rainfall totals today will range between 0.5″ to 1″ with the heaviest totals located over the central coast. Winds will be fairly light considering there will be a potential tropical system right off our coast. Wind speeds for inland areas will range between 5 to 10 mph and 10 to 15 mph along the coast. Highs will be in the mid 80s as breaks of sun between showers will pop the temperatures up then.

Thursday

The few more showers are likely Thursday as the low moves over the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. Many areas will see a quarter to a half an inch of rain with heavier pockets in the northeastern part of the state. The winds will blow from the northeast around 10 mph for inland areas while the coast will see speeds between 10 to 15 mph.

Friday

The low will be accelerating away from the East by Friday morning. There will be some residual cloudiness and possible rain drops leftover around sunrise, but by midday, we should see some glimpses of sunshine! Highs will bounce back to the upper 80s due to the sun sighting, and with humidity staying high, we’ll see a heat index reach into the mid 90s by the afternoon. A few isolated heat generated storms will be possible, but they should go quiet after sunset.

Saturday & Sunday

Partly sunny skies and hot weather will be us Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. A weak front will approach from the west late Saturday. This is likely to spark a few thunderstorms, so watch the western and southwestern sky for darkening conditions. Sunday will have a lower rain chance and highs around 90.

