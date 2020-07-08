Pet of the Week: Lyric

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Lyric.

Lyric is a two-year-old pitbull. Volunteers say she is very sweet and even knows some tricks. They say she is happiest right by your side and would make a great companion.

Her previous owner says she is a little nervous around new dogs and will start to feel more comfortable with a little bit of time. She would prefer a quiet home environment and doesn’t love being in a loud shelter.

The humane society is reopening on Thursday’s, Friday’s and over the weekend. To find out more about the humane society’s policies for adoption right now, click here.

