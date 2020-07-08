Outbreak closes Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office to public

PAMLICO, N.C. (WITN) - An outbreak at an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is forcing it to be closed to the public.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said the decision to close the office to the public “was made to protect our citizens and to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community.”

David said over the past week, several employees had tested positive. He said the decision to close the office was made after consulting with the county health department, emergency management, and the county manager.

The sheriff said all of his employees will be tested, along with all jail inmates. He said while they don’t believe any inmates or the public came in contact with any sick employees, Davis felt it best to take these precautions.

