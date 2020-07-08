Advertisement

Outbreak closes Pamlico Co. Sheriff’s Office to public

An outbreak by employees has closed the Pamlico County Sheriff's Office to the public.
An outbreak by employees has closed the Pamlico County Sheriff's Office to the public.(WITN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO, N.C. (WITN) - An outbreak at an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is forcing it to be closed to the public.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said the decision to close the office to the public “was made to protect our citizens and to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community.”

David said over the past week, several employees had tested positive. He said the decision to close the office was made after consulting with the county health department, emergency management, and the county manager.

The sheriff said all of his employees will be tested, along with all jail inmates. He said while they don’t believe any inmates or the public came in contact with any sick employees, Davis felt it best to take these precautions.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Charges pending in crash that injured state trooper, other driver

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Highway Patrol says it happened on Interstate 40 in Duplin County near Rose Hill Tuesday afternoon.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Showers and sun today; Rip risk forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Keep an eye out for spotty downpours this afternoon.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Third day running for record hospitalizations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Department of Health & Human Services Wednesday reported there were 994 people hospitalized.

Politics

Legislature will try to override Cooper’s recent vetoes

Updated: 4 hours ago
The House and Senate have planned veto override attempts on six bills for when they hold floor sessions on Wednesday.

Latest News

News

POLICE: Charges pending in Kinston chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Thomas Weybrecht
Around 4:15 Friday morning police pursued suspects by car on Hodges Rd. in Kinston after neighbors say they broke into a car in the area.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, July 8th at 8:00am

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, July 8th at 8:00am

Local

House bill includes funding for Elizabeth City runway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A news release sent out by Congressman Greg Murphy’s Office says $25 million of funding was included in the House appropriations bill for a runway replacement on base.

Local

Jacksonville begins construction on new transportation building

Updated: 7 hours ago
Jacksonville breaks ground on new transportation building.

Pets

Pet of the Week: Lyric

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
This week's Pet of the Week for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is Lyric.

News

NCEL 07-07-20

Updated: 14 hours ago
NCEL 07-07-20