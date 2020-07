Associated Press North Carolina Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 08.

Wednesday, Jul. 08 9:00 AM North Carolina State Board of Education meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ncpublicschools.org, https://twitter.com/ncpublicschools

Contacts: North Carolina Public Schools, NCPublicSchools@public.govdelivery.com

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:00 AM UNC Health host coronavirus media briefing - UNC Health host media briefing on testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) with UNC Health researcher Dr Melissa Miller

Weblinks: http://www.unc.edu, https://twitter.com/unc_system

Contacts: Phil Bridges, UNC Health, phil.bridges@unchealth.unc.edu, 1 919 457 6347

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:00 AM North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell hosts 'Ask Me Anything' conference call

Weblinks: https://www.nctreasurer.com/, https://twitter.com/nctreasurer

Contacts: North Carolina Department of State Treasurer, press@nctreasurer.com, 1 919 814 3820

1-877-336-1828 ________Access Code: 8129850 RSVP: Email: press@nctreasurer.com

Thursday, Jul. 09 9:00 AM North Carolina State Board of Education meeting

Weblinks: http://www.ncpublicschools.org, https://twitter.com/ncpublicschools

Contacts: North Carolina Public Schools, NCPublicSchools@public.govdelivery.com

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Sunday, Jul. 12 CANCELED: USATF Masters Outdoor Championships - CANCELED: 2020 USA Masters Track and Field Outdoor Championships * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: BB&T Stadium, 1601 E Market St, Greensboro, NC

Weblinks: http://www.usatf.org, https://twitter.com/usatf, #USATFoutdoors

Contacts: Susan Hazzard, USA Track & Field, susan.hazzard@usatf.org, 1 317 713 4664