New Bern Historical Society takes history presentations virtual

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County group is trying to overcome coronavirus restrictions to share history lessons with the community.

The New Bern Historical Society is bringing back its “New Bern’s Then & Now” presentation, with an adjustment for COVID-19.

The presentation will be live-streamed on Facebook as local native Jim Hodges shares the society’s collection of images.

He will take a virtual walk through downtown New Bern and share stories about its history.

The first of four streamed presentations will start Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. and can be viewed for free on the historical society’s Facebook page.

