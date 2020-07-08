NC Lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

01-04-12-38-41

(one, four, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

3-3-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, three, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

9-5-8, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

1-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 18

(one, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

3-4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, four, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $69 million