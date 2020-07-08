NC Lottery
NC Lottery
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
01-04-12-38-41
(one, four, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
3-3-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, three, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-5-8, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
1-8-3-6, Lucky Sum: 18
(one, eight, three, six; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
3-4-2-3, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, four, two, three; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million