Mike Houston integrating new social initiatives within ECU football program
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With everything going on in the world right now, ECU head football coach Mike Houston is stressing the importance of keeping an open dialogue between his coaching staff and his players.
This season, Houston says he’s integrating several new initiatives into the program.
The first initiative starts Thursday, July 9, when every player on the team will register to vote.
Coach Houston tells WITN Sports he really takes these social issues to heart. He says he just wants his players to have a voice and perform their civic duties. Houston says he does have some other initiatives planned, like a voter education seminar.
