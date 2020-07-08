Mike Houston integrating new social initiatives within ECU football program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With everything going on in the world right now, ECU head football coach Mike Houston is stressing the importance of keeping an open dialogue between his coaching staff and his players.

This season, Houston says he’s integrating several new initiatives into the program.

The first initiative starts Thursday, July 9, when every player on the team will register to vote.

“Our first initiative is taking place this Thursday, where we are actually registering every one of our players to vote this fall. They will either be voting absentee from where they are, or they will have the opportunity to vote here in Pitt County, but we are going to register every player we have.”

Coach Houston tells WITN Sports he really takes these social issues to heart. He says he just wants his players to have a voice and perform their civic duties. Houston says he does have some other initiatives planned, like a voter education seminar.

Houston stresses concrete action over just words.

“If our country would more emulate what a football locker room looks like on the inside, or at least what ours looks like on the inside, we would all be a lot better off. We are all equals, and everybody is treated based on their actions, what kind of heart they have, and we do not tolerate anything that even borders closely on any type of racism or any other kind of discrimination. We felt it was very important to generate conversation with our players. We have been very direct, very transparent, and just really kind of opened up a platform for dialogue. Talking is good. I think talking is necessary. I think dialogue produces some great change in individuals, but I also think action is more important.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.