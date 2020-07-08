News
Weather
Sports
Cams
Livestream
News
Crime
Crimestoppers
Health
International
Local
Morning Show
National
Pets
Politics
Regional
State
Livestream
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Hurricane
Closings & Delays
WITN Weather App
Sports
ACC
ECU Sports
Player of the Week
EndZone
Scores
Cams
Marketplace
Buy Carolina First
Business Break
Eastern Carolina Open for Business
Contests
Ticket Window
Lottery Results
Contact Us
Jobs
My WITN 7.2
MeTV WITN 7.3
Start TV WITN 7.4
H&I WITN 7.5
Radio Partners
Community Calendar
Recipes
Mr. Food
News Video
Teacher of the Week
BBQ Festival on the Neuse
MumFest
Newsletter
Live Events
TV Listings
Submit Photos and Videos
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement
Megamillions 07-07-20
Megamillions for June, 26-2020
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:53 AM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
NCEL 07-07-20
Updated: 1 hour ago
NCEL 07-07-20
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: On and off showers through Thursday; Rip risk forecast
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Matt Engelbrecht
July 4th should be a hot one with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of an afternoon shower.
News
NCEL 07-07-20
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
NCEL 07-07-20
News
Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Mother reunites with family after 34 days at CarolinaEast with COVID-19
Latest News
News
Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old
Updated: 1 hours ago
Majority of Onslow County COVID-19 cases between 25 & 49-years-old
News
MegaMillions 07-07-20
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
MegaMillions 07-07-20
News
Changes for international students taking online courses
Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By
Tresia Bowles
The Student Exchange and Visitor Program, or SEVP, has now modified temporary exemptions for non-immigrant students.
News
ECU COVID TEST
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
ECU COVID TEST
News
School system gives free meals for kids during summer
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
School system gives free meals for kids during summer
News
Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death
Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Greenville father charged with second-degree murder for son’s death