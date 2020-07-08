Advertisement

Med First offering rapid COVID-19 testing

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - A chain of urgent and primary care clinics in the east is now offering rapid COVID-19 testing.

Operators of Med First say they’re among the first health care providers in the state to offer this service.

The test consists of a nose swab.

Med First’s CEO says results come back in 15-20 minutes.

Rapid testing is currently available at nine Med First clinics and the goal is to have the testing available at all 18 locations by the end of this week.

The rapid tests cost $35.00 but much if not all of the cost can be covered under insurance.

